LAS VEGAS, NV – Informa, the owners of The International Surface Event (TISE), including SURFACES, StonExpo and TilExpo, has announced Cambria will be exhibiting in the Manufactured Surfaces Pavilion at StonExpo 2024, which will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, from January 24th to 26th. The pavilion is sponsored by the Stone Equipment Supply Alliance (SESA) and the International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA). “As SESA members no longer bring machines to Coverings, fabricators now know that StonExpo is the show to attend to see stone-working equipment, and now the materials they work with,” said Mike Schlough of Park Industries and SESA president.

SESA CEO, Jon Lancto, commented, “Fabricators have the option to choose the materials they promote in their showroom, and this makes the StonExpo Manufactured Materials pavilion an excellent opportunity for companies to connect with and influence fabricators. SESA has negotiated a prime pavilion location for its members and manufacturers who would like to exhibit.”

SESA was established in 2021 to provide a unified voice for aligned companies in order to drive audience focus and exhibition value at industry trade shows.