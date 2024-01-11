Top

The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo | TileExpo, slated for Wednesday, January 24 to 26, 2024 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, will be filled with wall-to-wall flooring, stone and tile exhibitors, services and product offerings for industry professionals. A new line-up of special education experiences, which begin on Tuesday, January 23rd, the day prior to the exhibition, will include PULSE Seminars, trainings and certifications, exhibit hall demos, panel discussions, a unique new set of Favorite Finds product tours, lounges, wellness programs and networking opportunities, among other features.

“The TISE team is so excited to present the developments for the upcoming event,” said Amie Gilmore, TISE show director. “From the partners, our exhibitors, our speakers and the industry press, the TISE 2024 event is packed with unique content, creative feature ideas and space requests for new product introductions to exhibit — all of this will create an exciting new event experience.”

To help navigate all of the amazing opportunities at the event, the TISE team has developed TISE Storybooks for the different business classifications who attend each year.

Architects, designers, specifiers, distributors, fabricators, installers, retailers, dealers, inspectors, consultants, quarriers, importers and other industry professionals should access their unique storybook to discover the event’s top picks and highlights for their career and secure a 20% off discount code inside the storybook -- good for 2024 exhibit passes and seminars.

THE MANUFACTURED SURFACES PAVILION

A focal point of StonExpo will be the Manufactured Surfaces Pavilion, sponsored by the Stone Equipment Supply Alliance (SESA) and the International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA). SESA was established in 2021 to provide a unified voice for aligned companies in order to drive audience focus and exhibition value at industry trade shows.

“As SESA members no longer bring machines to Coverings, fabricators now know that StonExpo is the show to attend to see stone-working equipment, and now the materials they work with,” said Mike Schlough of Park Industries and SESA president.

SESA CEO, Jon Lancto, commented, “Fabricators have the option to choose the materials they promote in their showroom, and this makes the StonExpo Manufactured Materials pavilion an excellent opportunity for companies to connect with and influence fabricators. SESA has negotiated a prime pavilion location for its members and manufacturers who would like to exhibit.”

THE NATURAL STONE PAVILION

StonExpo 2024 will also feature the global Natural Stone Pavilion with stone exhibitors in partnership with five leading industry international associations, including Centrorochas (Brazil), Assimagra (Portugal), Green Marble Association (Greece), Confindustria Marmomacchine Association (Italy) and Istanbul Mineral Exports Association IMIB (Turkey). The Natural Stone Pavilion will include natural stone exhibits, as well as targeted content and panel discussions in the Natural Stone Theater from the Natural Stone Institute. Additionally, special programming for architects, designers and stone distributors will be presented with classroom learning and Natural Stone Pavilion product tours to offer the most in-depth natural stone product discovery.

The following is the full schedule of courses that will be offered in the Natural Stone Theater:

Wednesday, January 24th

10:00 a.m. Giving Back through Philanthropic Programs

11:00 a.m. What Stone is This? Natural Stone Identification

12:00 p.m. Finding the Right Stone for Your Project

1:00 p.m. Quartzite Revisited

2:00 p.m. Fabricator Forum

3:00 p.m. Silica Safety in 2024

Thursday, January 25th

10:00 a.m. Reducing Embodied Carbon with Natural Stone

11:00 a.m. Learning from Past Project Failures

12:00 p.m. Promoting Natural Stone to the Design Community

Friday, January 26th

10:00 a.m. Why Stone Should be Tested

11:00 a.m. Freeze/Thaw Testing and Benefits

STONE WORLD FABRICATOR OF THE YEAR

Among the numerous awards presentations and other events planned for TISE 2024, will be Stone World’s annual Fabricator of the Year Award ceremony. The award has been a time-honored tradition since 1988. The professional is nominated by industry members and goes to someone who has shown dedication to growing their business, as well as a willingness to pioneer the use and sharing of new technology with the industry and developing educational programs for the training of stoneworkers in industry methods.

This year’s nominees include:

Tom and Susan Callahan, True Blue Surfaces

Omar Chahin, GMD Surfaces

Jeff Erickson, Cutting Edge Countertops

Joshua Gatewood, NFM Custom Countertop

Glenn Kross, Coastal Stone Group





The winner will be recognized at a presentation on Thursday, January 25th during StonExpo at the Natural Stone Institute’s booth.