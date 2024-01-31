The International Surface Event (TISE), including StonExpo, Surfaces and TilExpo, wrapped up last Friday, January 26, 2024, with positive vibes. Education sessions began on Tuesday, January 23rd, with the exhibition floor opening on Wednesday, January 24th at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Each day was permeated with live demonstrations, education on and off the show floor, interactive networking events, receptions and awards. Here are some show highlights. Be on the lookout for a more extensive report soon.
A Glimpse into StonExpo 2024
Energy levels ran high in a bustling exhibition hall filled with machinery and product demonstrations, as well as product displays, during The International Surface Event (TISE) at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center