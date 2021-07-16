The Stone Equipment and Supply Alliance has grown to now include almost 50 companies with the purpose of communicating a unified voice regarding industry events and tradeshows.

The alliance has partnered with show management company Informa to make Stonexpo the US show for SESA members to focus their sales and marketing efforts and bring machines and equipment for exhibit. SESA president Mike Schlough of Park Industries said “ Stone machine manufacturers and supply companies have learned through their experience with Covid that they need to limit their marketing expenses by coordinating and focusing on just one trade show. This alliance will improve the show experience for both attendees and exhibitors.”

For more information or to join this alliance, please contact Jon Lancto of Big Fish Consulting.