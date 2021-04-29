Minneapolis MN--A group of 37 US and European based companies in the stone equipment and supply industry have formed The Stone Equipment and Supply Alliance with the purpose of communicating a unified voice regarding industry events and tradeshows. A board of directors has been formed and is composed of the following industry leaders:



President - Mike Schlough – Park Industries

Vice President – Rick Stimac – BB Industries

Treasurer- Ivano Tirapelle – Comandulli NA

Secretary – Nick Wadenstorer – BACA Systems

Member at Large – Michele Ragno – Biesse America



Nick Wadenstorer of BACA Industries shared “This is a great opportunity for stone equipment and supply companies to make the trade show experience better for both exhibitors and fabricators"



For more information or to join this alliance, please contact Jon Lancto of Big Fish Consulting 843-860-4150 or jlancto@icloud.com