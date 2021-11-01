MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- The Stone Equipment and Supply Alliance has expanded its membership categories to include slab and material providers and manufacturers. The new category of membership will be called “SESA Slab and Material Supplier”

These members will be entitled to benefits including reduced fees for exhibiting and access to preferred space in a dedicated pavilion at StonExpo.

SESA Board President Mike Schlough of Park Industries said “Our goal is to make StonExpo the show for fabricators to see equipment, supplies and now all materials that are relevant to their businesses. This new membership category will improve the show experience for both attendees and exhibitors.”

For more information or to join this alliance, please contact Jon Lancto of Big Fish Consulting at jlancto@icloud.com