MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- The Stone Equipment and Supply Alliance (SESA) is sponsoring a new pavilion at Stonexpo 2023 named the “Manufactured Surfaces Pavilion,” which will welcome exhibitors of all manufactured materials, including quartz, large-format porcelain and other manmade or engineered products.

“SESA is leading the effort to bring manufacturers of all surfaces that fabricators work with on a daily basis to Stonexpo to make this show the best place for fabricators to learn about these materials and their associated fabrication techniques, as well as seeing industry-leading machinery and technology,” said SESA President Mike Schlough of Park Industries.