OBERLIN, OH -- Women in Stone (WIS) will hold an informational webinar on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. (EST) about its Mentorship Program. The hour-long session will explain the registration and pairing process, as well as providing and outlining the time commitments and expectations for being a mentor, peer mentor or mentee. This Kick Off event will serve as the official start to the 2023 program and is required prior to registration. On-demand access will be available following the live session for those who are not able to attend.

The WIS Mentorship Program has been in place since 2017 -- benefitting hundreds of women in the natural stone industry from this unique learning experience designed to help build confidence and advance their careers. Pairs meet for one hour per month six times throughout the year. No travel is required.

To register, visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2668989037641139551