OBERLIN, OH – Women In Stone (WIS) will hold an informational webinar that will explain the registration and pairing process and provide an outline of the time commitments and expectations for being a mentor, peer mentor or mentee tomorrow, Tuesday, February 6, 2024 from 2 to 3 p.m (EST). This Kick Off event will serve as the official start to the 2024 program and is required for first time participants. If you have participated in the past, though not required, it is strongly recommended. On-demand access will be available following the live session for those who are not able to attend. To register, visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7445513847423197532?tcs-token=5f3752ff9f883111fe3157f9fe05a53a8f69a786dfb32b93e1fedf15fa0693da