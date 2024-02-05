OBERLIN, OH – Women In Stone (WIS) will hold an informational webinar that will explain the registration and pairing process and provide an outline of the time commitments and expectations for being a mentor, peer mentor or mentee tomorrow, Tuesday, February 6, 2024 from 2 to 3 p.m (EST). This Kick Off event will serve as the official start to the 2024 program and is required for first time participants. If you have participated in the past, though not required, it is strongly recommended. On-demand access will be available following the live session for those who are not able to attend. To register, visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7445513847423197532?tcs-token=5f3752ff9f883111fe3157f9fe05a53a8f69a786dfb32b93e1fedf15fa0693da
Join Women In Stone's 2024 Mentorship Program Kick Off Webinar