OBERLIN, OH -- Registration is open until February 26, 2021 for the Women in Stone (WIS) Mentorship program, which was established in 2015 and has led hundreds of women through a unique learning experience designed to help build confidence and advance their careers. Participants are paired based on their experience and goals, which are collected through a registration form. They meet for one hour per month throughout the six-month program. No travel is required.
There are three ways to participate in the program:
- Mentor
- Mentee
- Peer-to-Peer
Participants will prioritize four categories to focus on during the program:
- Leadership and Career Advancement
- Sales, Marketing and Communications
- Stone Industry Knowledge
- Technical Knowledge
To register, please select the appropriate role below and complete the registration and pairing survey. This process will take 15+ minutes. Please ensure you have enough time before you begin.
- Mentor Registration
- Mentee Registration
- Peer-to-Peer Registration
- Career Development Goals Worksheet (for mentees and peer-to-peer participants)