OBERLIN, OH -- Registration is open until February 26, 2021 for the Women in Stone (WIS) Mentorship program, which was established in 2015 and has led hundreds of women through a unique learning experience designed to help build confidence and advance their careers. Participants are paired based on their experience and goals, which are collected through a registration form. They meet for one hour per month throughout the six-month program. No travel is required.

There are three ways to participate in the program:

Mentor

Mentee

Peer-to-Peer

Participants will prioritize four categories to focus on during the program:

Leadership and Career Advancement

Sales, Marketing and Communications

Stone Industry Knowledge

Technical Knowledge



To register, please select the appropriate role below and complete the registration and pairing survey. This process will take 15+ minutes. Please ensure you have enough time before you begin.