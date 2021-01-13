OBERLIN, OH -- Registration is open until February 26, 2021 for the Women in Stone (WIS) Mentorship program, which was established in 2015 and has led hundreds of women through a unique learning experience designed to help build confidence and advance their careers. Participants are paired based on their experience and goals, which are collected through a registration form. They meet for one hour per month throughout the six-month program. No travel is required.  

There are three ways to participate in the program:

  • Mentor
  • Mentee
  • Peer-to-Peer

 

Participants will prioritize four categories to focus on during the program:

  • Leadership and Career Advancement
  • Sales, Marketing and Communications
  • Stone Industry Knowledge
  • Technical Knowledge
To register, please select the appropriate role below and complete the registration and pairing survey. This process will take 15+ minutes. Please ensure you have enough time before you begin. 