OBERLIN, OH – For those who missed the official Kick Start webinar held by Women In Stone (WIS) on Wednesday, January 25th, a link (https://register.gotowebinar.com/recording/8217734941549572189?tcs-token=571219e87d2a4bad76c5c033a1fc210324dc0bc528779061469d4d363eb25e8b) is available to watch the recording. This will explain all of the options you will select on the registration and pairing survey, which will assist the WIS team match registrants with an appropriate mentor, peer mentor or mentee.

After watching the video, complete the process by filling out the 2023 Registration & Pairing Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2023wismentorship?tcs-token=285f1fec9f5df3b05bb8c0c67e37a0c50887412243fce609a07f7b9e05521fa1.