OBERLIN, OH – Women In Stone (WIS) will hold a webinar on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to kick off its 2025 mentorship program. The live discussion will explain how to complete the registration survey, as well as outline the time commitments and expectations for being a mentor, peer mentor or mentee. If you have successfully completed this program in past year’s this is not required. Those interested can register here.
Women In Stone Launches 2025 Mentorship Program
