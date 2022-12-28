The Brembana Kartesia f from CMS Brembana is one of the most compact and revolutionary three/four-axis interpolated machining center operated by Numerical Control for processing marble slabs, granite, synthetic stone and ceramics. The machine is the ideal solution for quickly and accurately performing any kind of edge contouring, rough or polished, milling, drilling, countersinking, bas-reliefs and lettering.

Worktable tooling is handled fully automatically by the machine and does not require any human intervention. This solution significantly increases productivity while ensuring a small footprint.