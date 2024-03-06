The Brembana Karatesia f is a 3- or 4-axis numerically controlled machining center with an automatic stop and suction cup positioning system. It is the most compact and revolutionary three/four-axis interpolated machining center operated by numerical control for processing marble slabs, granite, synthetic stone and ceramics, according to CMS/Brembana. The machine is the ideal solution for quickly and accurately performing any kind of edge contouring -- rough or polished -- milling, drilling, countersinking, bas-reliefs and lettering.

Worktable tooling is handled fully automatically by the machine and does not require any human intervention: this solution significantly increases productivity while ensuring a small footprint, reports the manufacturer.