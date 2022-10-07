DALLAS, TX -- Daltile’s newly-launched Anders collection features a soft concrete visual that infuses serenity into a space. This glazed porcelain tile is offered in both warm and cool greys in an impressive 32 x 32 size. Anders perfectly embodies the current interior design trend of Noble Simplicity — an aesthetic movement that eliminates outside chaos, bringing a sense of calmness to a space.

“Noble Simplicity is a trend about living with less, focusing on the essential, and decluttering our spaces and minds,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design, Dal-Tile LLC. “Scandinavian design is a hallmark of Noble Simplicity and Anders’ soft concrete visuals are a nice fit. Bringing Anders into a space enhances the purity, simplicity and calmness of minimalism. Anders helps extend the invitation to slow down, go back to essentials and reconnect with our inner selves through the creation of beautifully tranquil spaces.”

“Within the continuum of gentle grays in this collection, each individual tile features Daltile’s proprietary Reveal Imaging that marries the surface structure of each tile with its concrete visual, adding realism and subtle depth,” added Grilli.

Anders is suitable for floor, wall and countertop applications.