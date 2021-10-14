DALLAS, TX -- Daltile is pleased to launch its new Sleigh Creek collection of beautiful wood look porcelain tiles.

Daltile’s new Sleigh Creek brings the comfort and timeless look of hardwood to any space. The realistic wood look is achieved by combining an authentic wood visual with six popular wood tones on a hardwearing tile surface. Sleigh Creek offers classic 6-x-36 plank tiles and coordinating 8-inch hexagon floor tiles, which add a new stylish shape to wood look tile. Both the plank and the hexagon tiles feature the visuals and texture of wood graining, chatter marks and natural knots for the ultimate in hardwood design.

“Sleigh Creek is truly a worry-free wood look,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design for Dal-Tile Corporation. “Unlike natural hardwood, Sleigh Creek is a long lasting, scratch-resistant, fadeproof, waterproof and dentproof option; perfect for kitchen and bathroom installations.”

This Made In The USA collection is appropriate for floor, wall and countertop installations. The six colors that make up the assortment are light to dark taupe-based browns, ranging from an ashy off-white to a medium pecan hue. Sleigh Creek is a fresh take on a classic look, bringing gorgeous wood designs to a space, with all of the attributes of porcelain tile.

For more information visit https://www.daltile.com/product/Sleigh-Creek