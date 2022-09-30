DALLAS, TX -- Daltile’s new Ravel glazed porcelain collection of marble and stone looks brings contemporary luxury to a space, creating intimate and comforting elegance.

“It is interesting how the concept of beauty and luxury is changing,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design for Dal-Tile LLC. “Beauty and luxury do not mean opulence and redundant luxe in 2022, but rather creating harmony and an aesthetic that feels lovely, not showy. Daltile’s new Ravel assortment is the perfect design element to add this modern definition of luxury to a space, while standing up to real life activity through the performance benefits found in porcelain tile.”

Ravel offers high-definition marble and natural stone designs coupled with the colors of lace, platinum, caviar, and opal in 32- x 32-inch large format tiles for seamless design. Each of the colors showcases authentic veining visuals in both a matte and polished finish. Appropriate for floor, wall and countertop applications.

“Being surrounded by a beautiful context makes us feel better and contributes to our well-being,” added Grilli.