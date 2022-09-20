DALLAS, TX -- Daltile is currently launching its new Rekindle collection of porcelain tile that not only looks great, but is two-times more slip resistant than regular tile, while also eliminating 99% of bacteria on the tile surface. These superior performance features are made possible through the inclusion of StepWise and Microban® technologies that won’t wear off or wash away. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop, shower and exterior floor applications, Rekindle is a concrete look, large format tile available in five earthy tones. Made in the USA.

“The aesthetics of our new Rekindle collection found their inspiration in serene, spa-like, garden spaces that are very popular in today’s interior design,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design for Dal-Tile LLC. “Beautiful beiges, a soothing white, various greys, and a modern terracotta combine with the rustic comfort of a soft concrete visual to bring peace and harmony to the energy of a space.”

“Rekindle nicely plays into the current interior design trend of Restorative Nature,” added Grilli. “The trend of Restorative Nature incorporates many of the principles of Biophilic Design — establishing close contact with nature, bringing nature inside our homes to allow us to benefit from the reinvigorating power of nature.”

Available in 24- x 48-, 24- x 24- and 12- x 24-inch floor tiles, Rekindle also features 2- x 6-inch herringbone mosaics as well as canvas dot mosaics to add shape and dimension. Soft and soothing, Rekindle is a contemporary option when neutrals are desired. Use indoors, outdoors or flow in between for continuous design.