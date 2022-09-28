DALLAS, TX -- Daltile is currently launching its new Synchronic porcelain tile collection that delivers a stylish, minimalist concrete visual. Synchronic nicely embodies the popular interior design trend Noble Simplicity — where purity, minimalism and simplicity are at the forefront.

“As a component of the overarching pursuit of well-being through design, Noble Simplicity creates spaces that are uncluttered, calm, quiet and soothing — where life feels in order,” said Laura Grill, director of product design for Dal-Tile, LLC. “Color is a key component of this trend and Synchronic is available in a beautiful continuum of neutrals that bring harmony and balance to a space.”

“Synchronic creates clean lines typical of Scandinavian design with the warmth of Modern Mediterranean style and the perfect imperfection of Japanese Wabi Sabi,” added Grilli. “Synchronic is the ideal design element to achieve Noble Simplicity’s cozier version of historic Minimalism in a space — warm and earthy colors, organic textures and tranquil design.”

Proudly made in the USA, Synchronic is suitable for floor, wall, countertop, exterior floor and shower floor applications. This ultra-durable, large format ColorBody porcelain tile is available in a variety of sizes in a multi-dimensional, matte finish: 24 x 24, 18 x 36 and 12 x 24. Synchronic is also available with a slightly striated texturing that lends an enhanced organic feel to the 12- x 24-inch tile size. In addition, the availability of a unique 1- x 6-inch kit-kat mosaic, brings the potential for added style and dimension.