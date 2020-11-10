Dallas, TX – Daltile is proud to announce the launch of its new Quetread & Paver quarry tile collection.

“Quarry is the standard for very high-demand areas, so Daltile’s new Quetread & Paver collection is durable enough for interior and exterior use and the perfect solution for commercial applications,” said Amber Leigh Martinson, senior director of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation. “Created for interior and exterior floors, this new collection delivers the needed performance with the added benefit of enhanced design. These new quarry tiles are offered in a rich portfolio of four on-trend, neutral colors that are available in either a smooth paver surface or a linear textured tread surface. The smooth and textured 6x6 tiles are available in beige, gray, a light charcoal, and a very on-trend, muted red. Coordinating trim is available for finishing touches.”

The raised linear tread pattern adds both visual appeal to a space as well as prevents grease and water from building up underfoot in commercial and industrial settings. The textured surface also provides excellent slip-resistance. The product’s dense body and low moisture absorption make it durable enough for interior or exterior use and perfect for commercial applications. Daltile’s Quetread & Paver collection also withstands extreme amounts of weight such as kitchen equipment and auto displays.

Strong, yet attractive, Daltile’s new Quetread & Paver collection is waterproof, stainproof, dentproof, scratch-resistant, slip-resistant, fire-resistant, durable, and easy to clean. This product will not damage from commercial cleaning services.

Made In The USA.