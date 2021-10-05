DALLAS, TX– Daltile is proud to announce the launch of Nominee, a new concrete design collection of 2-cm outdoor porcelain pavers. A part of Daltile’s award-winning TREAD line, the new Nominee collection features realistic concrete designs in three fashionable colors: sand, taupe and gray. These porcelain tiles are generously sized, 24 x 24 inches, and perfect for use as outdoor floors and pavers.

“Outdoor living is currently a very hot design trend,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design for Daltile. “Homeowners are spending more time eating, visiting, working and relaxing outside when they are home. Consequently, more outdoor spaces are being created to serve as extensions of a home’s interior living spaces. Daltile’s TREAD program is a line of stunning 2-cm porcelain tile pavers that are beautiful and durable — perfect for gracious outdoor living!”

“Nominee’s soft concrete visuals in on-trend neutrals nicely serve as a versatile foundation for an outdoor space, adding something to the overall aesthetic without being too aggressive,” said Grilli. “Nominee’s designs allow outdoor furniture, feature walls, swimming pools or landscaping to steal the limelight and become the beautiful focal point of the outdoor space.”

“Porcelain tile is well-suited for outdoor areas, due to the unsurpassed durability of the material and its inherent ability to withstand the harshest of conditions,” added Grilli. “With Daltile’s 2-cm pavers such as Nominee, consumers enjoy the benefits of durable, easy-to-maintain porcelain tile that far outperforms other outdoor materials. Nominee pavers are:

UV resistant

Stain resistant

Fade resistant

Scratch resistant

Fire resistant

Slip resistant

Freeze/thaw resistant

De-icing salt resistant

“Our Daltile 2-cm porcelain pavers are a fun outdoor design component,” concluded Grilli. “Beautiful, durable, easy to maintain. Perfect for any outdoor living space.”