DALLAS, TX -- With the continued popularity of porcelain slabs in design, Daltile is expanding its Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces extra-large porcelain slab line with new additions. Three new 10 feet, 6 inches long x 5 feet, 3 inches wide porcelain slab offerings – Anthracite, Brass and Opal Travertine – are designs that will elevate the ambiance of virtually any space.

“Our three new designs join a fleet of existing Panoramic products that provide ‘the visuals and style of natural stone slabs with the performance of porcelain tile’,” said Roy Viana, director of natural stone and slab, Dal-Tile Corporation. “Panoramic’s new Anthracite design features a deep, rich black background accented with thin ribbons of delicate white veining, creating a stunning visual. Anthracite creates drama with its striking vein patterns and lends a sophisticated air without weighing down a room. Panoramic’s new Brass features the look of aged, unrefined concrete enhanced with a reflective, metallic luster — taking fashion to new heights. In this product, the traditional color of brass brings strength, lively saturation and independence to the application in which it is featured. On the softer side, Panoramic’s new Opal Travertine embodies a contemporary limestone design brought to life with the visual movement created by repeated striations of beige, gray, white and other natural tones. With distinctive flecks and granular patterns, Opal Travertine adds an instant touch of elegance to any room. For example, a limestone look floor can transform a simple bathroom into a luxurious, contemporary at-home spa.