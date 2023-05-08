Vadara Quartz Surfaces, a leading manufacturer of artisan handcrafted quartz surfaces, is expanding its portfolio with eight new designs inspired by the Earth’s natural beauty.

Four of the new designs — Aurum, Lava Plain, Sky Dance and Sand Weaver — build upon Vadara’s marble and quartzite-influenced offering.

“We strive to capture the essence of nature in our surfaces,” said Ed Rogers, executive vice president of US Surfaces, the parent of Vadara Quartz Surfaces. “Aurum and Lava Plain are on-trend additions to our already successful lineup of wide-vein designs, such as White Aurora. Sky Dance is a neutral gray that resembles the popular quartzite Superwhite, and the thin-veined design of Sand Weaver with crisp gold veining is a key product in any lineup in today’s market.”

Four other new designs — Sakura, Moon Valley, Nakoda and Crimson Peak — are sparked by natural quartzite and marble, and feature bold, striking designs that are non-neutral in color, ranging from blue-gray backgrounds and veins with hints of green, maroon, and rust. Their inspired natural stone slabs have limited supply, can vary greatly between bundles and are expensive. These designs could be viable, cost-effective alternatives to the natural stone slabs with the performance characteristics of quartz.

“These advanced designs show off our innovation capabilities with non-neutral colors, with the goal of gaining the attention of designers and solidifying our position as a leading quartz brand,” Rogers added. “We know we’ve done our job properly when we see how our quartz transforms the mood of an entire room.”

All designs are offered in 2cm and 3cm thicknesses.