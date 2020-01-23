Radianz Line of Quartz Surfaces Adds Nine New Patterns and Colors to Cirrus Collection

LAS VEGAS – LOTTE Chemical Corporation adds nine new color and pattern options to its industry-leading Radianz® Cirrus Collection quartz line. The new Radianz surfaces deliver beautifully-veined, natural-looking options across a wide color palette. Composed of 99.9% pure natural quartz, the entire Cirrus Collection delivers excellent scratch resistance, durability, and stain resistance, ideal for use in kitchens and bathrooms, as well as commercial applications. The new Cirrus Collection surfaces will be available in March. The nine new Radianz Cirrus Collection colors:

– Alluring a warm white accentuated with a varied brown veining pattern that mirrors natural stone.

– Andes an extremely subtle pattern combining a dominant rich white surface with delicate gray veining.

– Annapuruna an inviting white that features veining that modulates from bold gray to a delicate light gray across the surface.

– Calacatta Classic – a beautifully-composed white to light-gray color permeated with both solid thick and thin bands of gray veins.

– Calacatta Dolce – a stylish surface featuring a white to light-gray base color, interspersed with gray veins ranging from pencil-thing to aggregate-filled thick bands.

– Calacatta Ice – a surface masterpiece featuring the signature Calacatta white to light-gray color, with thin, gray veins that mimic actual stone.

– Pristine an attractive off-white color highlighted by striking white veining to create exceptional contrast.

– Splendor an extremely rich, wave-like black-to-brown coloration that is perfectly complemented by light-gold specks.

– Statuario Massa – a beautifully tempered white with elongated, branch-like gray veining.

“Our distributors across the U.S. are experiencing exceptional demand for new quartz color and pattern options, for both residential and commercial applications,” stated said John Kim, director, LOTTE Chemical Corp. “Our new Radianz products are designed to address specific color and pattern needs expressed by LOTTE’s worldwide customer base.”

In addition to the new Radianz products, LOTTE’s popular Staron® Supreme Collection of solid surfaces expands with four new colors. A new Staron collection is also introduced at KBIS – the Terrazzo Collection, featuring the old-world look of broken, polished stone, resulting in classic aggregate with interesting shapes and textures. Because all Staron surfaces are nonporous, they are certified for use in hygienic applications, such as those in health care and food service.

