DALLAS, TX -- Expertly designed with a hand-crafted clay look, Daltile’s new Farrier collection is the essence of old-world charm made anew.

“Farrier’s perfectly-imperfect glazed ceramic wall tile assortment features uneven surfaces in modular sizes,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design for Dal-Tile LLC. “These artisan-styled tiles can monochromatically serve as the serene canvas upon which to build a space’s overall design or can be mixed and matched to form playful patterns. The undulated surface of Farrier harkens back to a time when tile was made by hand.”

“This romantic hand-crafted visual brings a charm to contemporary room design, evocative of the current Origins Exploration trend in interior design,” added Grilli. “The trend of Origins Exploration nods to ancient crafts, materials and skills — as a way to enjoy roots and collective memories and find authenticity, a sense of belonging, and an enchanting romance by bringing artisan treasures from the past into our present day design.”

“Soft, warm neutral colors, including an earthy green, make up Farrier’s color palette,” added Grilli. “Farrier’s authentic hand-made tile visual is further enhanced by a satin finish that nicely emulates a manually applied thick glaze. The 5 x 5, 2.5 x 15, and 2.5 x 5 sizes are available in all six colors.”