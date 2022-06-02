VERONA, ITALY -- “We are pleased to announce that Sun European Partners, a leading private investment advisory firm, has acquired a stake in Tenax,” said Igino Bombana of Tenax S.p.A. “The heart of the company that my father founded in 1956 beats with the same strength as ever: our values, our vision and our passion are more intact than ever. This is a great opportunity to strengthen our strategic plan and to offer even more innovative solutions, capable of satisfying the constantly evolving needs of our customers through important investments in our operations and in research and development, and to foster continuous improvement throughout the organization with the goal to always ensure the highest quality. In Sun European, we have found a partner with whom we can continue our growth and development. It will be a shared journey as the Bombana family retains a significant stake in the business and remains involved in the management. Your contact persons will remain the same, and our commitment and links with the business remain equally unchanged. We are excited about the future opportunities and look forward to embarking on a new and important phase in the history of Tenax.”