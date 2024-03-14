SCHWAZ –TYROL/AUSTRIA -- In January 2024 the Tyrolit Group, a leading abrasives manufacturer and provider of system solutions for the construction industry acquired the majority of their shares. Contec is globally recognized for its cutting-edge machines for surface preparation and finishing, including floor milling machines, shot blasting systems, floor stripping machines, grinding machines and extraction systems.

Strengthened market presence in the construction industry

With this move the Tyrolit Group takes another significant step forward in expanding the market presence in the construction industries sector. “This strategic investment is another important milestone for the Tyrolit Group and our commitment to innovation and growth, especially in the area of "Floor Grinding & Surface Preparation", says Andreas Sauerwein, a member of the Executive Board at Tyrolit. He adds that, “the partnership with Contec aligns perfectly with our goals to further strengthen our position and offer even more comprehensive solutions to our customers.”

Contec's previous owners will remain actively involved in the company as managing directors and shareholders. This ensures a seamless integration while preserving Contec's identity and expertise.