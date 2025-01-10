BETHANY, CT – Laticrete, a manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has acquired a majority stake in fuma-Bautec, one of the leading German profile manufacturers. Since April 2023, fuma-Bautec was the exclusive profile supplier of Laticrete for the U.S. and Canada markets. The acquisition takes the established relationship between the two companies to the next level, expanding capabilities in developing profiles and engineered systems worldwide.

The partnership with fuma-Bautec builds on the Laticrete legacy of manufacturing products of the highest quality for tile and stone installation systems, with now the capability to deliver aluminum and stainless-steel profiles with industry-leading precision in every region. Consistent color and finishing embolden the Laticrete product roster while also dovetailing with the brand’s innovative color matching to grouts and sealants. The acquisition further underscores the Laticrete objective of delivering the most comprehensive installation systems with a leading warranty.

“We are excited to welcome fuma-Bautec to the Laticrete family,” said Patrick Millot, CEO of Laticrete. “Their exceptional brand reputation and product innovation align perfectly with our mission to deliver premium solutions globally. With this partnership, Laticrete is now the only player that can offer a full portfolio of premium solutions worldwide for tile and stone installation systems. We are eager to partner with existing and new customers in every region to accelerate growth with them in every channel.”

With Laticrete acquiring a majority stake in fuma-Bautec, the remaining shares will be retained by the fuma-Bautec CEO Michael Demeter. As part of the Laticrete Group, fuma-Bautec will continue to operate and expand under Demeter’s leadership while maintaining its strong brand identity and commitment to innovation. Globally, Laticrete and fuma-Bautec will leverage their combined strengths to accelerate development and drive market leadership in every region.

“My team and I are very pleased to write the next chapter of our company with Laticrete,” said Demeter. “We share the same values, both companies being a global family business and offering premium and innovative solutions in tile and stone installation systems. The synergies between our companies are tremendous, and as a shareholder and CEO of our new joint venture, I am confident fuma-Bautec with Laticrete will be recognized as a worldwide player in profiles and engineered systems.”