DENVER, CO – GranQuartz, a leading distributor of stone fabrication tools, concrete and stone restoration products, and equipment and supplies will show gratitude to its customers in Denver, CO on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Denver store, located at 730 South Jason Street, Unit 21, will hold a Vendor/Customer Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the event, customer will have the opportunity to meet their favorite brands in person, learn about special, watch product demonstrations and get free giveaways. Additionally, there will be a free lunch between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

GranQuartz emphasizes that its stores are sanitized daily and there is contactless checkout, as well as curside pickup and same-day delivery.