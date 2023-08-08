SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT – GranQuartz, one of the largest distributors of stone fabrication tools, equipment and supplies in the U.S., is holding a Vendor/Customer Appreciation Day for those in the Salt Lake City, UT, area at its facility located at 2876 South 300 West in South Salt Lake, UT. The event, which will include free food, is scheduled for Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition to meeting the GranQuartz team and brand ambassadors from leading manufacturers, there will be live product demonstrations, significant discounts and free giveaways while supplies last.