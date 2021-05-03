DENVER, CO – On Thursday May 20, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. GranQuartz will welcome visitors into its Denver, CO location for Vendor Day/Customer Appreciation Day. This annual event will include free food from 12 to 2p.m. Additionally, there will be huge discount offerings and free giveaways while supplies last.

The special day will provide an opportunity for customers to meet the Denver GranQuartz team and view live product demonstrations. Brand ambassadors will be on hand to discuss products and answer any questions.

GranQuartz ensures that its stores are sanitized daily. The company offers contactless checkout,

curbside pickup and same-day delivery.