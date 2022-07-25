SEATTLE, WA – GranQuartz, the largest distributor of stone fabrication tools, equipment and supplies in the U.S., will be welcoming its customers on Thursday, August 25th in its Seattle, WA, store with a Customer Appreciation Day. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day, visitors can enjoy free food, live demonstrations, free giveaways and large discounts. The store is located at 6001 Sixth Avenue South. 