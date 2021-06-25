SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT – GranQuartz, a distributor of stone fabrication tools, equipment and supplies, has plans to recognize its vendors and customers with a special event scheduled for Thursday, July 29, 2021 at its South Salt Lake store in Utah. All are welcome from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hawaiian Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to meet the Utah store team, view live demonstrations and learn more about their favorite products.

In addition, GranQuartz wants to let everyone know it will be offering sizeable discounts and free giveaways while supplies last.

GranQuartz stores are sanitized daily, offer contactless checkout, and curbside pickup and same-day delivery.