Perrysburg, OH – Cutting Edge Countertops, Inc., a premier countertop fabricator for the Midwest with five showrooms and three service centers across Ohio, Michigan and Indiana, recently announced the immediate acquisition of Easyfit Products, Inc., a family owned business that has been operating since 1989. The acquisition positions Cutting Edge Countertops to serve the greater Columbus and Dayton markets by bringing consistent quality products delivered with exceptional customer service to the area.

“Easyfit appealed to Cutting Edge Countertops as part of our strategic growth plan, similar company values, service offerings and more, said Brian Burns, Cutting Edge Countertops’ Co-Owner/Founding Partner. “We are excited to have finalized the acquisition and welcome the Easyfit employees to the Cutting Edge Countertops’ family.”

“Today is bittersweet,” said Debra and Rodney Owens, former Easyfit Products owners. “We know our customers and employees are in very capable hands with Cutting Edge Countertops. We look forward to the next chapter in our lives, and are thrilled the foundation we built will continue into the future.”

Cutting Edge Countertops has experienced steady growth since opening its doors in 2006. The company expanded its service area through a strategic acquisition in 2016 to include locations in Noblesville and South Indianapolis, Indiana and Wixom, MI, followed by opening a new showroom in Troy, MI, in 2019.

Demand for home renovation projects continues to be high, as many homeowners are choosing to stay in their homes due to the tight housing inventory. Homeowners are updating the look of their house with new kitchen and bathroom countertops, creating a backyard oasis with outdoor kitchens and entertaining spaces, enhancing laundry rooms and other spaces within their home.

The acquisition brings the overall size of Cutting Edge Countertops to nearly 235 employees, who are committed to providing high-quality countertops with outstanding craftsmanship in all projects -- big and small.

