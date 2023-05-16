PERRYSBURG, OH – Cutting Edge Countertops, Inc., a premier countertop fabricator for the Midwest with six showrooms and four service centers across Ohio, Michigan and Indiana, announced the hiring of Doug Heerdegen as president. Heerdegen joins a fast-growing successful manufacturing company, hired to provide leadership and strategic vision to the company and its day-to-day operations.

As Heerdegen becomes immersed, co-founders, Brian Burns, Brad Burns and Jeff Erickson, will shift into strategic roles. Following the transition, the co-founders will remain actively involved in the company’s continued success.

“Cutting Edge Countertops represents our life’s work,” said, Brian Burns. “We believe our future is bright and we have built an organization with the ability to do more. Turning over day-to-day leadership to Doug and our management team will ensure we continue to provide high-value products and services to every customer, and offer a great place to work for our employees. Doug is a driven leader where building a great culture is the top priority to align teams under a shared vision, expectations and goals to maximize impact.”

“I’m excited to lead the talented team at Cutting Edge Countertops,” said Heerdegen. “As a growing multi-state company serving residential and multi-family customers, I believe my extensive background, combined with an extremely knowledgeable and passionate team, will allow us to deliver on our long-range goals.”

Heerdegen joined Cutting Edge Countertops from Palfinger USA, a national direct sales and service distributor of truck mounted cranes, service cranes and forklifts, based in Tiffin, OH, with multiple plants and numerous service locations. While at Palfinger, he held several senior management positions, most recently serving as managing director. Heerdegen also held a variety of executive positions in companies as diverse as Total Fleet Solutions, a material handling equipment fleet management provider and Hiab USA, a national load handling solutions distributor. As a graduate of the University of Michigan and Certified Public Accountant, he is a talented strategic partner with respected financial, sales and operations knowledge to lead an organization.

