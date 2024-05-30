PERRYSBURG, OH – Cutting Edge Countertops will host a Stone Fabricator’s Alliance (SFA) Workshop at its facility in Perrysburg, OH, on Thursday, June 6 and Friday, June 7, 2024. The event, which is one of several held periodically across the U.S., will cover everything from hand fabrication techniques to efficient business management tools to machine demonstrations. Vendors will also be present displaying gear and answering questions.

A large number of participants is expected to be at the Ohio event. For a detailed schedule and to register, visit: https://stonefabricatorsalliance.com/events/sfa-workshop6-24.