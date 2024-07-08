PERRYSBURG, OH -- Cutting Edge Countertops, Inc., a premier countertop fabricator for the Midwest with five showrooms and three service centers across Ohio, Michigan and Indiana, recently announced the immediate acquisition of L.E. Smith Company, a third-generation, family owned business known for being a leading laminate fabricator since 1950. The acquisition expands Cutting Edge Countertops’ ability to serve the commercial market through the fabrication and installation of hard surfaces, while also expanding the product offering with laminate and solid surface in multi-family commercial work. This work includes, but isn’t limited to, retirement communities, senior living and assisted living facilities, townhouses, apartments, villas and more.

“L.E. Smith appealed to Cutting Edge Countertops as part of our strategic growth plan, similar company values and deep roots in the commercial space,” said Brian Burns, Cutting Edge Countertops’ co-owner/founding partner. “We are excited to have finalized the acquisition and welcome the L.E. Smith employees to the Cutting Edge Countertops’ family.”

“Cutting Edge Countertops is a perfect fit for L.E. Smith,“ said Mari Ivan, L.E. Smith CEO. “Our current offerings of laminate and solid surface will be enhanced with hard surface materials, including granite and quartz, to further serve our combined customers and their growing needs.”

Cutting Edge Countertops has experienced steady growth since opening its doors in 2006. The company expanded its service area through a strategic acquisition in 2016 to include locations in Noblesville and South Indianapolis, IN, and Wixom, MI. This was followed by an additional acquisition in 2022 in Delaware, OH, to expand its footprint into the Columbus and Dayton markets.

Growth in the commercial space continues as young families are starting out and empty nesters downsize. Demand for multi-family housing has increased to 31% of all U.S. housing, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Multi-family homes are providing a more affordable housing option that often include communities complete with fitness centers, community pools and other often sought-after amenities.

The acquisition adds 65 L.E. Smith employees to Cutting Edge Countertops’ workforce. L.E. Smith will continue to operate under its current name, as a subsidiary of Cutting Edge Countertops.