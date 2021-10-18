LAS VEGAS, NV - The industry can now begin making plans for Las Vegas 2022 as The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomac | TileExpo opens registration for its next event, February 1 to 3, 2022, education January 31st to February 3rd. Whether traveling to Las Vegas for in-person networking and product sourcing or connecting to the event virtually at the hybrid TISE Live Virtual Event | Vegas Edition 2022 sponsored by Mannington with Microban®, the industry will discover more exhibitors, the return of highly anticipated exhibitors, new education formats and programming, new show features and much more. The full experience is being planned now for flooring, stone and tile professionals to experience at TISE 2022.

“The TISE team is very excited to host the industry this upcoming February! As we develop the upcoming event, our partners, our exhibitors, our speakers and the industry press have all come to us with unique content, creative feature ideas and space requests for new product introductions to exhibit – all of this will create an exciting new event experience,” says Dana Hicks, show director, The International Surface Event. “And we know the future of events includes a hybrid experience so we are embracing that commitment to the industry and the continuation of our TISE Live Virtual Event | Vegas Edition which will allow even more of the industry around the world to be a part of TISE and all the event has to offer!”

The industry has two options while registering for TISE 2022 with separate registration sites for either in-person registration or virtual hybrid registration at www.intlsurfaceevent.com/register. Las Vegas In-person attendees as well as virtual participants who register before December 10th will secure the lowest registration prices and have access to exclusive content leading into the event, including but not limited to, the TISE Talks: Behind the Industry Podcast Series and special discounts and show specials from exhibitors. The Las Vegas in-person event is occurring February 1 to 3, 2022, education January 31st to February 3rd. The TISE Live Virtual Event | Vegas Edition going live concurrently to the in-person event.

The first option is to attend in-person. Attendees will register through the standard registration system and have the option of purchasing an exhibit pass, add-on education passes, additional events, certifications, and training all happening in Las Vegas. As a bonus, all in-person attendees include free access to the virtual/hybrid event.

The second registration option is to register for the TISE Live Virtual Event | Vegas Edition, sponsored by Mannington with Microban®. Attendees will register through the virtual registration system and the pass includes full access to the TISE Live Virtual Event content including opening ceremonies, product interviews from the show floor, show updates from Las Vegas, virtual booths and product highlights, education and live demonstrations, interactive workshops and more!

In-person attendees who have staff remaining back at the office should consider registering their colleagues and team members for the virtual experience to enhance their learning and product knowledge and to include them in the annual TISE industry experience.

Industry professionals who align with the individual show brands under The International Surface Event umbrella will discover additional benefits at the upcoming event as several new event updates are being implemented. With a focus on the individual event brands, finding and sourcing products and seeking the targeted education is now easier than ever. Surfaces is now across Halls D, E and F. TileExpo is presented in Halls C and D and StonExpo/Marmomac will be presented in Halls A and B. Review the new TISE 2022 floor plan to view these shifts and get familiar with the new show layout. In addition, the previous Converge education program is now reconfigured to be the TISE Education Program with specified interest tracks following show-specific branding themes of surfaces, stone and tile. Each track will go deeper into the interests of those segments of the industry including technical, marketing, business, trends and more!