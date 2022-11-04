DALLAS, TX -- The International Surface Event (TISE) is now accepting submissions for its Best of Event Awards, an annual awards program for exhibiting companies whose product, program, service, business practice and/or booth design are considered “best of” in their class. The Best of Event Awards winners for each show (SURFACES | StonExpo | TileExpo) are determined by a panel of judges appointed by the official publication sponsors: Floor Covering News, Stone World and TILE magazine. The winners are announced and awarded right on the show floor.

Categories include: Best Booth, Innovation, Style & Design, Sustainability-Disruption and Technology.

Deadlines

An initial submission to hold your place in a category is due December 9, 2022. You may enter a blank entry if you have not finalized your entry. Please complete a new form once your submission is ready.

Unentered categories will close after December 10, 2022.

The final deadline to submit entries is January 6, 2023. No exceptions can be made to this deadline due to the time period required by the panel of judges to conduct research and deliberation prior to the show.

Winners will be awarded at TISE in Las Vegas, NV, in February 2023.

Please contact Show Management with questions about your entry: michelle.swayze@informa.com.

For more information and to enter, visit intlsurfacevent.com.