LAS VEGAS, NV -- On the heels of a record-setting year of number of submissions, the Best of KBIS Awards will return to the 2025 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show. Sponsored by Luxe Interiors + Design, this long-standing program salutes excellence in form and function, with product submissions covering every inch of the kitchen and bath space.

"Each year, Best of KBIS showcases how our industry is relentlessly focused on the future," said Bill Darcy, global president & CEO of NKBA | KBIS. "The level of competition is truly inspiring, as our exhibiting brands continually push boundaries, driving each other to new heights of excellence for the architecture and design community."

The submission portal is open here and the deadline to submit is December 4, 2024. Finalists will be announced in early 2025, while winners will be announced live at the show during an awards ceremony on NEXTStage on February 26, 2025 from 4 to 5 p.m. PDT.

Seven award categories, expanded in 2024, reflect the innovation, diversity and design advancements of the kitchen and bath industry.