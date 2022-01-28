Women’s Leadership Conference
Monday, January 31st; 1:00pm – 5:00pm
followed by reception for conference participants
1:00pm-1:15pm
Welcome and Brief Introduction
Emcee: Katie Ford
- Inspiration for this conference
- Commendations to Women In the Floorcovering Industry, Women of the Flooring Business, and Women in Stone
- Flow for the day and set-up of next session
1:15pm-1:30pm
6 New Friends Ice Breaker
- Quick Introductions
- Share Business Cards
- What is the primary goal you have for attending the conference?
1:30pm-2:15pm
Enshrining the Leader in You
Moderator: Megan Salzano
Panelists: Michelle Winters; Lisbeth Calandrino
- Overcoming self-doubt
- Speaking up and speaking out
- Finding your leadership style
- Fostering growth and upward movement
2:15pm-2:30pm
6 More New Friends Networking
- Quick Introductions
- Share Business Cards
- What was the best tip you heard from the panel?
2:45pm-3:45pm
Top 7 Personality Challenges and Success
Featured Speaker: Dawn Jones (Dawn Jones Productions)
- Key motivators for each personality type
- Increase morale and cooperation with all people
- Motivate even the most stubborn types
- Eliminate manipulation
- Defuse angry and difficult people
- Identify when and how to adjust personality style without appearing weak or intimidated
3:45pm-4:00pm
Even More 6 New Friends Networking
- Quick Introductions
- Share Business Cards
- How do we take the knowledge and skills from the Women’s Leadership Conference and implement into our companies?
4:00pm-4:45pm
The Importance of Mentorship
Moderator: Tanja Kern
Panelists: Karla Forest; Emily Finkell Morrow; Deb DeGraaf
- Roles of the Mentor and Mentee
- Developing goals and success metrics
- The Feedback Loop
- Nurturing the relationship and tactfully severing with kindness
4:45pm-5:00pm
The Wrap in Groups
Emcee: Katie Ford
- Useful discoveries
- One concept to move-on immediately
- Three concepts to move-on in the next six months
- Evaluating your goals
5:00pm-7:00pm
Reception
Location: Shangri-La Room in The Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay