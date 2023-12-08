NSI Announces Stone Theater Education Schedule for TISE 2024

OBERLIN, OH -- The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) will be presenting education sessions on the Stone Theater at The International Surface Event (TISE) 2024 – slated for January 24th to 26th at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Topics will range from quartzite and stone identification to silica safety and stone testing. See below for a full schedule of courses.

Wednesday, January 24th

10 a.m. – Giving Back through Philanthropic Programs

11 a.m. – What Stone is This? Natural Stone Identification

12 p.m. – Finding the Right Stone for Your Project

1 p.m. – Quartzite Revisited

2 p.m. -- Fabricator Forum

3 p.m. – Silica Safety in 2024

Thursday, January 25th

10 a.m. – Reducing Embodied Carbon with Natural Stone

11 a.m. – Learning from Past Project Failures

12 p.m. – Promoting Natural Stone to the Design Community

Friday, January 26th

10 a.m. -- Why Stone Should be Tested

11 a.m. – Freeze/Thaw Testing and Benefits