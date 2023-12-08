NSI Announces Stone Theater Education Schedule for TISE 2024

OBERLIN, OH -- The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) will be presenting education sessions on the Stone Theater at The International Surface Event (TISE) 2024 – slated for January 24th to 26th at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Topics will range from quartzite and stone identification to silica safety and stone testing. See below for a full schedule of courses.
Wednesday, January 24th
10 a.m. – Giving Back through Philanthropic Programs
11 a.m. – What Stone is This? Natural Stone Identification
12 p.m. – Finding the Right Stone for Your Project
1 p.m. – Quartzite Revisited
2 p.m. -- Fabricator Forum
3 p.m. – Silica Safety in 2024
Thursday, January 25th
10 a.m. – Reducing Embodied Carbon with Natural Stone
11 a.m. – Learning from Past Project Failures
12 p.m. – Promoting Natural Stone to the Design Community
Friday, January 26th
10 a.m. -- Why Stone Should be Tested
11 a.m. – Freeze/Thaw Testing and Benefits