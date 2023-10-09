LAS VEGAS, NV -- Registration is now open for The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo | TileExpo and exciting opportunities are planned for the industry. Important to note, the 2024 event dates are January 24th to 26th, making the event a Wednesday through Friday day swing.

The exhibit hall is nearly sold out and is packed wall-to-wall with flooring, stone, and tile exhibitors, services, and product offerings for industry professionals. A new line-up of special education experiences include PULSE Seminars, trainings and certifications, exhibit hall demos, panel discussions, a unique new set of Favorite Finds product tours, lounges, wellness programs, networking opportunities and more. Do not delay registering as many items have limited capacity and are booked first-come, first-served inside registration. Register now at www.intlsurfaceevent.com/register.

“The TISE team is so excited to present the developments for the upcoming event. From the partners, our exhibitors, our speakers and the industry press, the TISE 2024 event is packed with unique content, creative feature ideas and space requests for new product introductions to exhibit – all of this will create an exciting new event experience,” says Amie Gilmore, show director, The International Surface Event.

To help navigate the vault of amazing opportunities at the event, The International Surface Event team has developed TISE Storybooks for the different business classifications who attend each year.

Architects, designers, specifiers, distributors, fabricators, installers, retailers, dealers, inspectors, consultants, quarriers, importers and other industry pros should access their unique storybook to discover the event’s top picks and highlights for their career and secure a 20% off discount code inside the storybook -- good for 2024 exhibit passes and seminars*.

TISE is carefully crafted to offer all career segments the opportunities to improve their businesses and careers. Whether you are seeking the newest products launches for the year, wanting to connect with your current vendors or discover new ones, looking to get training and certifications that expand your business offerings, or get educated on what's forecasted and upcoming in the year -- TISE has the journey for you!

Register now at www.intlsurfaceevent.com/register to secure your first picks of experiences at TISE 2024.

*Deadlines and restrictions apply. Not applicable to already registered or NEM/REM registrations. One promo code per registrants. Storybook promo codes good for exhibits and pulse seminar discounts only.