DEERFIELD BEACH, FL -- On the MAPEI stage, at the 2022 International Surfaces Event (TISE) in Las Vegas, NV, MAPEI interviewed GoCarrera’s Founder Paul Stuart who announced new key features in the popular flooring industry App, Go Carrera.

Stuart’s Go Carrera is a free App designed with the goal of solving one of the largest problems facing the flooring industry: The installation crisis. Available for free download at the Apple App Store or from Google Play, the Go Carrera App also promotes product knowledge for installers and dealers, connecting dealers to skilled installers, connecting skilled installers to biddable projects, all while promoting best industry training and safety practices.

“We see the installation challenges facing the flooring industry and recognized a good opportunity to support an industry cause,” said Steven Day, MAPEI Corporation’s Operational Marketing Director. “And we were happy to support this App and the launch of these new features on our stage at Surfaces.”

Go Carrera allows installers to upload free detailed profiles including their abilities, skills and projects. In-app features include record-keeping, job boards and training. The App’s nation-wide coverage allows dealers to work anywhere with qualified local installers.

Inside Go Carrera is a training module, called “PKLaunchpad,” which includes product knowledge, installation tips and trainings, all branded and supported with MAPEI products. Each completed and verified training increases the installer’s Hammer Rating™, a patent-pending skill scoring system that measures installers’ skills using a rating system from zero to five. The Hammer Rating™ System helps installers gain access to additional work, as well as to compete for projects along with other qualified installers with similar skill sets.

“Our goal is to help elevate the entire installation community through education and training, while providing essential digital tools designed to help installers run successful companies,” stated Paul Stuart, founder of Go Carrera. “MAPEI knows the importance of this goal and it was a natural fit for them to support our debut of this App, inviting us to hold it on their stage at Surfaces.”

For more information on the Go Carrera App, visit www.gocarrera.com. To download the free App, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play and search “GoCarrera”.