LAS VEGAS, NV -- Want to know how it’s done? This is how TISE shows you. TISE Education has it all.

Since its beginning, TISE (The International Surface Event: SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomac | TileExpo) has recognized the vital role industry-specific education plays in the business well-being of all its attendees. Success favors not only the bold, but also the well informed.

As social media expert and TISE speaker, Shannon Vogel commented, “It’s an opportunity for people to get out of their office and into the headspace where they can absorb information to grow their business and keep moving to the next level.”

“The show’s reputation has been built not only on the quality of its exhibitors but the strength of its educational offerings,” according to Paul Treanor, senior manager of content and community for TISE. Paul, along with input from the TISE Advisory Council (leaders from industry trade publications, industry trade associations, retailers, and manufacturers), has carefully planned and curated the educational offerings for almost 20 years.

The TISE Education Process

“I am hands-on and try to discern what the audience needs are,” Treanor said. “I stay abreast on topics and participate in online communities.”

You can get a sense very quickly of what everyone is talking about and the main challenges. Topics are identified, sessions are built around those topics, and speakers are identified and hired to address them. When asked what the main areas TISE Education will focus on are, he answers, “Employee retention, the installation crisis and trends in the business. These are the over-arching interests of our retailer and contractor attendees.”

Structuring a meaningful education package for a major show is an important goal -- especially on the heels of a pandemic. The speakers appreciate that, too.

“The world is upside down, and you can’t depend on your manufacturer reps to be the total resource for your understanding of the marketplace,” said Chris Ramey, a scheduled speaker at TISE 2022. “That’s the real value of TISE Education.”

What’s on Tap for TISE 2022

Education and training will be provided via four distinct platforms: TISE Seminars, TISE Live Main Stage, TISE Live Demo Stage and TISE TV. In addition, associations and organizations will host their special training events. For example, CFI (Certified Flooring Installers) will conduct the finalist competition in the National Installer of the Year Competition.

Also new for next year will be the industry’s first Women’s Leadership Conference, by women and for women, exclusively at TISE. “We’ll cover issues important to professional and entrepreneurial women in the flooring industry,” said Lis Calandrino, a speaker at TISE 2022. “I’ve always been impressed at how TISE is always open to new ideas. It keeps me coming back. They are always finding ways to engage with all of us and finding ways to make us better at what we do.”

TISE Seminars

These breakout seminars are the core of TISE Education, with 24 top professionals providing 34 up-close and engaging learning experiences for each of the TISE show brands: SURFACES, StonExpo/Marmomac, and TileExpo. TISE Seminar curriculum covers a range of sought-after subjects. They are as varied as business basics, common SEO and social media mistakes, running an installation shop at peak performance, what’s a woman-owned business, defining your open retail positions, and finding the suitable candidates, and even how to survive an OSHA inspection, to name a few.

Visit the TISE 2022 site and check out “Map Your Show” for more information about the speakers and the sessions. Download the TISE app to stay current on the seminar and speaker updates.

TISE Seminars Quick Facts:

All seminars are one hour in length.

Seminar sessions are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (January 31 to February 2, 2022). Check the TISE 2022 website and app for updates.

Purchase of a Day Pass of $60 (for members) and $80 (for non-members) allows access to any seminars for that day. Advance pricing expires December 10, 2020.

Your show brand designation does not limit session access. For example, a SURFACES attendee may join a TileExpo session, etc. Pass freely between seminars.

All seminars will now be located together in the North Convention Center for the ease and convenience of attendees.

No recordings will be available of the sessions and there will be no product demonstrations at the sessions.

TISE Live Main Stage

TISE will set aside a spacious area on the show floor to provide free, high-level presentations concerning the big issues affecting the floor covering industry. Access to the show floor automatically includes free access to the Live Main Stage. Industry leaders from various fields will address a variety of major topics from a 30,000-foot view. In 30-minute insightful “fireside chats,” lively panel discussions, or casual interview style with Q&A, topics will include the installation crisis, developing communities – both online and local, and retailers and installers working together.

TISE will also share the latest consumer and industry survey research from Mystery Shopper Services on the Live Main Stage — a must-see for flooring retailers.

TISE Live Main Stage Quick Facts:

Expect 18 to 21 Live Main Stage events scheduled over the three days that the show floor is open, with a 15-minute intermission between each event.

Check the TISE 2022 website and app for scheduling updates.

Seating for 60 to 75, so plan accordingly.

TISE Live Main Stage presenters will pre-record their presentations to stream into the hybrid event, the TISE Live Virtual Event | Vegas Edition, sponsored by Mannington with Microban®, for those unable to attend in-person.

TISE Live Demo Stage

How a product works or is installed is best demonstrated to be understood. That’s why the Live Demo Stage has become a very popular hands-on feature of the TISE show floor. Just as with the Main Stage, the Live Demo Stage is free and open to all. All flooring types, adhesives, grouts and coatings will be demonstrated.

TISE Live Demo Stage Quick Facts:

There are plans for 12 product demonstrations for all three days.

Product demonstrations are 30 minutes in length.

Seating for 30 to 40.

Viewing will be assisted with live close-up camera work during the Live Demos.

Check the TISE 2022 website and app for scheduling updates.

TISE Live Demo Stage presenters will be recorded by TISE TV and their presentations streamed into the hybrid event, the TISE Live Virtual Event | Vegas Edition, sponsored by Mannington with Microban®, for those unable to attend in-person.

TISE TV Broadcasting Network

TISE TV is world-class industry knowledge and training network that can be accessed on your computer, tablet or smartphone. TISE TV brings the information and skills to you at your convenience from a variety of leading flooring brands. Since its debut last year, this incredible platform has quickly become a go-to education resource for the industry, on-demand. The TISE TV crew will be producing live podcasts and product episodes on the show floor, highlighting and producing all the content for the TISE hybrid event, the TISE Live Virtual Event | Vegas Edition, sponsored by Mannington with Microban®.

TISE TV Broadcasting Network Quick Facts:

TISE TV is on-demand and ready when you are.

The TISE TV crew will be covering the TISE 2022 show.

Product introduction highlights are 2 to 3 minutes in length.

TISE TV episodes are up to 10 to 20 minutes in length.

Experience TISE TV during the event in the TISE Live Virtual Event | Vegas Edition.

Watch TISE TV year-round through the TISE Facebook page and the episode archive on the TISE TV website at www.tisetv.com .

TISE Live Virtual Event | Vegas Edition Quick Facts:

Hybrid experience occurring February 1 to 3, 2022, sponsored by Mannington with Microban®.

Experience the event virtually the same days the industry is in Las Vegas.

Private Facebook event connects the hybrid attendees to the Las Vegas event.

Live updates, product introductions and education directly from the show floor via the TISE TV crew.

TISE Live Main Stage and Demo Stage sessions air in the hybrid event.

All in-person and virtual attendees have access to the TISE Live Virtual Event | Vegas Edition at www.tiselive.com.

Register for TISE 2022

The first option is to attend in-person, registering at The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomac | TileExpo. Attendees will register through the standard registration system and have the option of purchasing an exhibit pass, add-on education passes, additional events, certifications and training all happening in Las Vegas. As a bonus, all in-person attendees include free access to the virtual/hybrid event.

The second registration option is to register for the TISE Live Virtual Event | Vegas Edition , sponsored by Mannington with Microban®. Attendees will register through the virtual registration system and the pass includes full access to the TISE Live Virtual Event content including opening ceremonies, product interviews from the show floor, show updates from Las Vegas, virtual booths and product highlights, education and live demonstrations, interactive workshops and more.

In-person attendees who have staff remaining back at the office should consider registering their colleagues and team members for the virtual experience to enhance their learning and product knowledge and to include them in the annual TISE industry experience.