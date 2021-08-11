This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Once again, Marmoelettromeccanica has revealed a new technology for the industry. The Xtrafine tools are an optional long-lasting metallic tool, which can be added as position three extra -- helping to obtain a smoother and glossier finish with rubber polishers. Ultimately, a smoother surface leads to increasing the lifetime of the polishers.
