Surface Bonder Zero from Integra Adhesives is a non-sagging adhesive specifically designed for quartz, natural stone and compact sintered surfaces. Speed your assemblies with no mess. The zero sag properties mean it stays right where you put it, making Surface Bonder Zero ideal for mitered edges. It’s also great for vertical applications, like deck seam installation in the field. Whether quartz, natural stone or compact sintered surfaces, reap all Surface Bonder Zero’s advantages on your projects:

· Zero sag means no mess or waste

· Invisible seams with high strength

· Working time: 12 minutes

· Fixture time: 25 minutes

Surface Bonder Zero is available in a variety of colors to match the most popular designs in the industry and comes in a wide range of true whites for all the trending quartz slabs.