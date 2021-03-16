KNOXVILLE-- Continuing the trend of strengthening West Coast coverage and customer service with several new sales associates and a new fulfillment center, BB Industries has added stone industry veteran Emilio Perez to the team. Perez will service customers in Northern California, up to the Sacramento market. He has been in the industry for decades, working for GranQuartz and Hard Rock Stone Works, and most recently with Columbia Stone Products.

“Emilio has worked with BB Industries sales associates Joe Torres and Cesar Rojas before at other companies, so we are getting the band back together from many years ago when they started in the industry,” said VP of Sales Jeff Dykstra. “We are happy to have Emilio and know he will make a great addition to our team, as well as fill in some coverage spots for us in California.”

“Even though BB Industries is a big company, they treated me like they had known me for a long time,” said Perez. “That means a lot to me because I am a relationship guy. My sales philosophy is to give my customers what they need, rather than to just sell them something. It is also a great feeling that the people supporting the outside sales team have tons of industry and product knowledge. I’m excited to see what we can do as a company on the West Coast.”