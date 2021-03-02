KNOXVILLE, TN-Once again, BB Industries expands its sales force to keep up with its unprecedented growth. “We are in exciting times at BBI, with three new people joining our family this month,” commented Jeff Dykstra, VP of Marketing. “We are adding field sales associates to support our guaranteed commitment to assure customer delight.”

“We Welcome Cesar Rojas, Randy Webb, and Ryan Karasz, who have all joined the outside sales team and recently spent the week training in our Knoxville, Tennessee corporate office and fulfillment center.”

Cesar Rojas lives in Northern California and will be driving a BB Industries van around to customers the Bay area. He was formerly in sales at GranQuartz, where he worked for the past seven years.

Randy Webb lives in San Antonio, Texas and will be driving a van from San Antonio up to Austin. Randy has 12 years of experience in the granite industry, most recently running a stone shop, and working with Triton previous to that. Randy comes from a military family, and served in the United States Air Force.

Ryan Karasz hails from Southern California, and will be splitting his time between Southern California and Arizona to help expand BB Industries’ West Coast presence. Karasz has most recently worked in sales and marketing, but has previously worked in stone shops running saws, CNC, and waterjets.

For more info on a BBI outside sales rep in your area, call 800-575-4401 or go to BBIndustriesLLC.com.

For other current news, find BBI at https://www.facebook.com/BBIndustriesLLC.USA.