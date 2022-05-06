KNOXVILLE, TN – Edgar Bautista joins BB Industries as outside sales consultant in the Los Angeles, CA area. He was previously a sales representative at GranQuartz for more than four years, after earning his stripes in the warehouse at Pearl Abrasive. Bautista will cover Los Angeles and Orange County.

“I always put my customers first, and BB Industries does the same with their customers and employees,” said Bautista about his sales philosophy. “I have known members of BB Industries’ West Coast sales team for years, and now I am proud to be on their team. Joe Torres, Jose Figueroa, Cesar Rojas and Jackie Hoffman are a team I can grow with because they are the right people with the right support.”

Thomas Godsey is a seasoned account manager, business owner and salesperson with a successful track record in client retention and acquisition. He also has extensive expertise in inbound and outbound sales environments, proficiency in financial management, communication theory, business operations and sales. He was the owner/operator of the Coffee Run from 2017 to 2022 where he managed operations, assisted in marketing, sales and event coordination. Prior to that, Godsey has managed sales and operations for many businesses in Knoxville. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in communication from Florida Gulf Coast University.

“I believe my job/life experience is a great fit for BB Industries because I am not only passionate about earning our customer’s business, but I also desire to understand their needs,” said Godsey. “I pride myself on always being honest and transparent with my customers because if you cannot sell yourself, then you won’t have much success at selling anything. I love the family culture here at BBI, and I feel honored to be a part of the team.”